LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday sought reply from Punjab Public Service Commission in a petition over abolition of jobs’ quota for disable persons as well as for women.

Sara Ahmad, a citizen, moved the petition through her counsel Advocate Afrasayab Mughal submitting that the commission had abolished quota for disable persons and for women. She said such act of the commission was violation of the Constitution because the Constitution guaranteed the rights of the disables and women.

She prayed the court to declare decision of the PPSC as illegal and unlawful and to set aside the same.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner, the court sought reply from the PPSC and adjourned the hearing.