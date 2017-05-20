LAHORE - A woman, who was hospitalised after her husband allegedly forced her to drink acid a week ago, died Friday, police sources.

According to parents, Shahdara resident Amna was admitted to Mayo Hospital after their son-in-law forced her to drink acid. The investigators said the husband of deceased and other in-laws were at large since the incident took place. The police filed a murder case against the man and his relatives. They said the body was moved to the morgue for autopsy and investigation was on. However, no arrest was made till filing of this story.

Man killed in accident

A 25-year-old man died when a tractor-trolley bumped into a motorcycle on Bund Road Friday afternoon, rescuers said. The victim died on the spot while driver managed escape. The police were investigating the incident.