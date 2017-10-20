LAHORE - The Punjab government has notified fresh austerity measures to ensure effective use of public resources, financial discipline and reduction in expenditure.

In the latest notification, the government has however relaxed the ban on new recruitments. The Finance Department had directed all public sector bodies, autonomous entities and corporations on September 14 to take strict austerity measures. It had repealed the instructions, which were issued in a September 2016 order.

In the government order dated September 14, 2017, the finance department had imposed a complete ban on recruitments to vacant posts except with the approval of the chief minister. In the fresh notification, this ban has been removed.

However, ban on all types of upgrade of posts remains intact except through the powers delegated under Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016. The austerity measures will be applicable to local governments as well.

The provincial government has decided to observe austerity without compromising essential and core organisational functions. Expenditure will be realigned with organisational goals to make it target-based and cost-efficient. Waste of resources and leak of funds need to be check strictly.

The administrative departments shall remain within budgetary allocations to minimise incidents of supplementary grants. Further, the request for such grants if unavoidable shall require approval of the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development.

Parking of funds provided by the provincial government from its budgetary allocation in the commercial bank accounts of companies, authorities and autonomous bodies shall not be allowed. Further, the Finance Department will release funds to such entities under relevant heads or through normal release mode. These funds will be further transferred from SDAs into commercial bank accounts of such entities as per cash flow requirements of entities to avoid unnecessary parking of funds.

There shall be a complete ban on foreign visits of ministers, MPAs and government officers through government funding. The cases for foreign visits shall be placed before the austerity committee for its recommendations and approval of the chief minister through a summary.

According to the fresh austerity measures, provincial ministers and civil servants shall travel in economy class on domestic flights. For international visits, ministers shall travel in category one step below that their entitlement. There shall be a complete ban on treatment abroad at government expense, on the procurement of locally assembled and imported new vehicles out of current and development budgets.