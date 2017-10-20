Lahore - Speakers while addressing at a Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan seminar titled ‘Home-based Workers—Status and Future Possibilities’ said that the government should not ignore these workers.

The seminar was held at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk Thursday.

Advisor to government of Pakistan on Labor Dr Javed Iqbal Gill presided over while Home Knit Pakistan programme officer Maria Kaukab and Mrs Ziaul Qamar were chief guests on occasion. HNPIP director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

Dr Gill said that according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics 2017 survey, 91 pc of the home-based workers are women but they earn even less than Rs7000 per month. The minimum wages for the workers was Rs15000. These women while working suffer different diseases and there was no mechanism or funds for their treatment. They can neither establish trade unions nor avoid exploitation of the middle man.

Maria Kaukab said that women workers were facing severe challenges. They along with their children were suffering very hard. Skill development centers should be established near to their homes.

Worker Ziaul Qamar said that home-based workers should unite for their rights otherwise they would be at loss.