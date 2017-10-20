LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed Punjab chief secretary to submit reply to which steps were taken to stop manhole deaths. The court also directed the Lahore commissioner as well as LDA and Wasa senior officers to appear in person on October 27.

Rao Zafar Mahmood, a lawyer, moved the petition, submitting that the deaths of children by falling into open manholes had become a routine in the city and the authorities instead of doing something had become silent spectators.

He told the court a minor girl died after falling in a lidless manhole while playing in a Nawan Kot street. The local police carried out routine investigation and closed the case, he stated. He also said that another incident was reported from a private housing scheme on Canal Road.

An officer said on behalf of Wasa that private housing schemes did not come under the agency domain. However, the petitioner said that the government could not make any effective policy in this regard.

Dawa chief detention

A Provincial Review Board headed by Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court on Thursday extended for a month detention of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed .

However, the board dismissed the government’s plea seeking extension in detention of four other aides of Hafiz Saeed including Prof Zafar Iqbal, Mufti Abdur Rehman Abid, Maulana Ubaidullah Obaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.

Also the LHC on Thursday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking accountability of all others beside Sharif family mentioned in Panama papers case. Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition moved by a local citizen Muhammad Ilyas. The petitioner had made President, PM, speaker National Assembly and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan as respondents in the petition.

He said over 300 people were mentioned by the Panama papers but only the members of Sharif family were being tried. He prayed the court to order accountability of all those mentioned in Panama papers’ case.