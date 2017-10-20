LAHORE - Poor girls living in Lahore’s suburbs are being supplied to rich clients in posh areas for pleasure, a special police report says.

From among the dozens of prostitution rackets in the city, most of them running with alleged connivance of police, the Special Branch has chosen a single one to report on specially.

Interestingly, their colleagues in the particular area from where the group is operating are not taking any action.

This is probably a particular case of clash of interest between the two arms of the same law enforcement agency – both of which otherwise are believed to be amicably receiving their own share from the sex trade.

The sex racket in question operates from outside Lahore and uses Kalma Chowk as the delivery point, according to the report titled “Special Report on Prostitution Den”.

Operating from Imamia Colony in Ferozwala area, the pimps make bookings on phone and remain in touch with clients as they travel to Lahore to supply sex workers – many of them innocent girls in desperate need of money.

Some women are also members of the sex supply racket, according to the Special Branch – an intelligence wing of the Punjab Police.

Enjoying the relative obscurity of Sheikhupura district area – Imamia Colony – the pimps use android phones to share photographs of the girls with the clients and seal the deal in the rage of Rs3,000 to Rs5,000 per night.

The selected girls are then taken to Lahore’s famous Kalma Chowk, an easily accessible point for most of the posh areas residents, for delivery.

The next morning these poor souls are collected back from the customers from the same spot, according to the report.

A Senior Superintendent of the Special Branch sent this report to the Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer, who forwarded it to the district police officer “for information and necessary action”.

The report provides at least two specific mobile phones being used by the pimps for booking, and names and particulars of a few girls being supplied to clients. But the local police have chosen to sleep over this report and they are unwilling to launch crackdown on the sex racket.

“No arrest has been made in this regard,” an official said Wednesday.

The sex trade in the provincial metropolis is no secret. There are many places all over the city where sex workers wait for their clients – on roads and different squares, and near restaurants and shopping malls.

Then there are hundreds of brothels, big and small, receiving clients from all the classes of society.

A more convenient mode of sex industry operation is its phone service, wherein customers call some pimp or directly to a sex worker and seals the deal.

A previous survey by The Nation identified a number of places in city which have become hotspots of sex trade. These include Mozang crossing at Ferozepur Road, Jinnah Garden, Iqbal Town main boulevard, Liberty Market roundabout, Canal Road (New Campus), Multan Chungi, Jail Road area in front of Services Hospital, Ferozepur Road area near Lahore General Hospital, Data Darbar, Saidpur bus stop at Multan Road, Defence (Y-Block) market, Texali Chowk, Lorry Adda, and Shahdara.

Police are part of the problem since they patronise the criminals involved in all sorts of social evils including drug business and prostitution. Since many hotels and guesthouses bribe the police, the law enforcement officers seldom raid such places.

Some pimps who spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity said the police only take action against the dens only if they stop bribing them, or when they would want a raise in their monthly share.

They said that many guesthouses and hotels in Lahore are being run by police officers themselves. The call girls are supplied to the clients by the hotel management at such places.

On the other hand, some prostitutes blame police for harassing their clients, and complained of abuse by the police.