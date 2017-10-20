Lahore - The Punjab government has started recruitment of differently abled people from grade 5 to 15.

The Social Welfare department would advertise 180 seats of grade 11. Moreover, stick sign for the visually impaired people will also be installed.

Social Welfare Secretary Haroon Rafique said this step was taken after the fresh agitation by the disabled persons.

They were also getting free education in the institutions and 1,550 special persons were recruited. Moreover, out of 88000 khidmat cards, 13,000 were issued to such people.