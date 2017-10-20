PMA wants Healthcare Commission to be free body

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has announced adopting no licensing, no registration policy till reconstitution of Punjab Healthcare Commission as an independent and vibrant regulatory body. Addressing a press conference at PMA House on Thursday, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami said that the medics bodies would not cooperate with the PHC till acceptance of demands relating to its effective working. Flanked by other office-bearers including Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr Kamran Saeed, Dr Ajmal Naqvi, Dr Wajid Ali and Dr Tanvir Anwar and representatives of family physicians bodies Dr Tariq Mian and Dr Altaf Cheema, he said that noncooperation would continue till devising a workable policy to eliminate quackery. Dr Ashraf Nizami said that other conditions were appointment of COO PHC in light of the law, formation of technical advisory committee, implementation of minimum service delivery standards at public sector hospitals and financial and work audit of PHC. He alleged that PHC has not made any serious effort to curb the menace of quackery. He said that isolated incidents of sealing unauthorized clinics were merely eyewash. He said that the PMA offered unconditional support for making PHC a vibrant body. But, he said, it was unfortunate that blatant violation of the act and posting of blue-eyed on key posts has made PHC a toothless body. He said that decisions in the absence of advisory committee were unlawful. He said that Chairman and COO were responsible for illegal decisions. He reiterated that the PMA and other bodies would not cooperate with PHC till acceptance of all legitimate demands.–Staff reporter

UHS instructions for MDCAT candidates

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued new instructions for the candidates appearing in Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) to be re-conducted on October 29. As per new instruction, the candidates are not allowed to bring clip boards at the test centres. Moreover, cell phones, calculators, books and notes, bags and electronic devices such as watches, headphones, bluetooth and even metallic pens are strictly prohibited. Though the roll numbers and test centres will be the same as that in the test held on August 20, the candidates are required to take a fresh print out of their admittance card by visiting the UHS website. The candidates, who got themselves registered manually on August 15 and 16, will have to visit UHS personally with their previous roll numbers to get a new print out of their admittance card. UHS has advised candidates to reach their respective test centres at 07:15am on the test day. They must bring the print out of their new admittance card, original CNIC/B-Form and two blue ball point pens. Markers, pencils and metallic pens are not allowed. The candidates have also been advised to memorize their roll numbers as they will not be allowed to take their admittance cards inside the examination hall. The instructions further read that no candidate would be allowed to enter the test centre after 08:15 am on the test day after which all the centres would be sealed. The candidates have been cautioned against bringing any prohibited item with them as body search would be conducted before entrance into the test centre. UHS has announced that for the information of the candidates, SMS and E-mail alerts are also being issued.–Staff reporter

UC reps reach CM House for power

Vice Chairmen of union councils of Lahore gathered outside CM House in Model Town on Thursday to press for the demand of powers and privileges on the pattern of chairmen. Local body representatives started arriving the CM House in the morning to convey demands to the provincial chief executive. MNA Malik Riaz and Tauseef Shah negotiated with the protesters and invited them for further talks on coming Monday. LB representatives said that they would launch protest across the province if powers were not given. They also threatened tendering resignations before general elections. They said that empowering LBs was the only option if PML-N wanted to get good results in general elections.–Staff reporter

Reshuffle

The Punjab government on Thursday has issued transfer and posting orders of the following officers. As per the notification of the S&GAD, Muridke Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammed Arshad has been transferred and posted as Section Officer (SO) of Higher Education, Safdarabad AC Zarar Dastgeer as Muridke AC , Sheikhupura DMO Mushtaq Ahmed as Safdarabad AC and OSD Waqar Ahmed as Schools Education SO.–Staff reporter