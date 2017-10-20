LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday gave last chance to Punjab Health department to revert a physically challenged doctor to the post he was holding before his demotion and transfer from provincial department health centre.

Dr Masood Mirza, a doctor, had moved the petition seeking directives for Punjab Health department to implement Punjab Service Tribunal’s judgment according to which order about his demotion/transfer was set aside.

The petitioner submitted that he was a foreign qualified and was working as director provincial health department centre in BPS-20. However, secretary primary & secondary health care department illegally demoted/transferred him to the post of additional principal medical officer which is a lower cadre post of BSP-19.

He pointed out that secretary primary & secondary health care department passed an illegal and unlawful order as under the relevant law, he had no power or jurisdiction to issue the same, adding that the secretary specialised teaching wing was empowered to issue such order.

The petitioner argued that he challenged his demotion/transfer order before Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) which scrapped his demotion order. Eventually the petitioner approached the health department for implementation of PST order but the officials turned a deaf ear to his genuine request and declined to revert him to the post of director in line with PST’s order.

He argued that he was physically disabled person and faced difficulty in walking but the officials of health department instead of facilitating him, made life more difficult as he was forced to visit department numerous time.

He prayed the court to direct the health department to enforce PST order and revert him to the post of director provincial health department centre.

A law officer who represented the Punjab Heath department pleaded the court to give some time to do the needful. On it, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi accepted his plea and adjourned further hearing until Oct 24.