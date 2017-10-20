LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from interior and foreign ministries in a petition seeking directives to bring back a citizen suffering in South Korean Jail in a murder case.

Mian Zulfiqar, a citizen, moved the petition stating that his son Abdur Rehman went to South Korea to earn livelihood but got trapped in a murder case. He said his son was in the jail.

He said that under Transfer of Offender Ordinance, 2000, the government could bring his son back to Pakistan. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Ayesha A. Malik issued notices to the ministries for three weeks.