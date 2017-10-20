LAHORE - The Punjab government has created a new post of grade22, additional chief secretary for communication and works.

As per sources, the Punjab government had retained services of C&W Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad after his promotion to grade 22. “A new post of C&W ACS has been created to accommodate him in the province,” the sources said.

Earlier, the Punjab government had upgraded the post of Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Khawaja after his promotion to grade 22.

Likewise, Home Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman was promoted to grade 22 and a new seat of ACS (home) was created to accommodate him in Punjab.

This is the first time that the Punjab government has created posts of additional chief secretaries for S&GAD, Home, Energy and C&W in grade 22. A proposal to create a special post of additional chief secretary (social sector) is also under consideration.

The Punjab chief minister had issued instructions that S&GAD ACS, one of the high ranking officers in the provincial hierarchy, should be posted ACS (social sector) with immediate effect. If created, this will be the fourth post of ACS in Punjab for the first time in its history. However, neither new post of ACS (social sector) was created nor Shumail Khawaja was posted S&GAD ACS.

Until Thursday, Khawaja was holding his office though he was transferred and posted federal secretary for water resources a couple of weeks back.

There is another post of ACS (Energy), duly created to accelerate work on energy issues. Interestingly, at present, the top energy office is being run on an additional-charge basis. The Planning and Development Board chairman, a grade 21 officer, has been given additional charge of the post.

Now, after upgrade and creation of new posts of grade 22, at least seven officers can be posted in Punjab to the posts of additional chief secretaries, P&D chairman, senior member of the Board of Revenue and the Punjab Police inspector general. The Punjab government may also upgrade post of the ACS (Energy) to accommodate another officer of grade 22 in the province.

The offices of the SMBR and ACS (Energy) are being run on an additional-charge basis. The SMBR’s post was not filled after posting of Capt (r) Zahid Saeed as chief secretary of Punjab. BOR member (Colonies) was given charge of the top revenue office. Currently, Capt (r) Javed Akbar is holding this office.

A senior officer working in the federal capital said on condition of anonymity that officers of grade18 and 19 were posted secretaries in Punjab. He said that Ahad Cheema, a grade 18 officer, served as secretary of the Higher Education Department. Najam Shah and Ali Jan Khan, secretaries of Specialised Healthcare and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, are grade 19 officers. He said there was no precedent of retaining senior officers of grade 22 in the province, as they are repatriated to the federal government for further posting. When contacted, Services Secretary Farhan Aziz Khawaja was not available for comments.