Lahore: Sir Gang Ram Hospital emergency department director Dr.Abdul Gaffar has been suspended after a women gave birth outside MS office after being not admitted into hospital.

According to media report, she was denied to be admitted in the hospital and gave birth outside the MS office within hospital premises.

Furthermore, Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique stated, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken the notice of the incident and called for an investigation of matter as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, similar incident happened in Raiwind when woman gave birth to a baby girl outside the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Raiwind due to the unavailability of medical staff.