LAHORE - The mother of a five-month-old boy died mysteriously in Manga Mandi on Thursday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Investigators identified the woman as 20-year-old Ayesha Bibi, who contracted love-marriage almost one year ago.

According to her in-laws, the condition of the woman deteriorated as she took some poisonous pills after an argument with her husband over a domestic dispute. She was rushed to the Jinnah hospital where she died later. The parents of the woman told the police that Ayesha was poisoned to death her husband and sister-in-law over some domestic dispute. The police were investigating the death.