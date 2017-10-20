LAHORE - A 25-year-old labourer died after consuming poisonous pills at a rented house in Kahna area. Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Zahid, a resident of district Vehari. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

His colleagues told the police that the poverty-stricken Zahid took poisonous pills over a domestic issue. He was rushed to a hospital where expired later. The police were investigating the death.