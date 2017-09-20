LAHORE - The Children’s Hospital has become the first public sector hospital in the country to carry out bone marrow transplantation.

Addressing a press conference at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dean Prof Masood Sadiq said that the successful bone marrow transplantation was performed on two children Bilal (2) and Aashir (4).

He was flanked by Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Bone Marrow Transplantation Project Director Dr Tahir Shamsi and leader of surgeons team Dr Mewish Faizan.

Prof Masood said that real sisters of both the children donated bone marrow for younger brothers.

He further said the Children’s Hospital has become a centre of excellence with the start of training program in bone marrow transplantation for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. It was aimed at introducing this facility in other hospitals of Punjab such as Nishtar Hospital Multan and BVH Hospital Bahawalpur, he added.

Prof Ahsan Rathore informed both the donors and recipients were stable. Doctors at Children’s Hospital have made history by conducting successful bone marrow transplantation, he said and added personal interest of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has helped achieving the goal.

Dr Tahir Shamsi said the procedure carried out after tissue matching of real siblings. After anesthesia, 200-250 ml bone marrow obtained from donor and infused in the recipient patient, he said, adding the patients would be kept in infection free atmosphere for seven to eight weeks.

After infusion, he continued, bone marrow starts producing fresh blood. The doctor further informed that success rate of such procedure was 70 percent.

So far 2000 bone marrow transplantation have been carried out in Pakistan and all were in the private sector.

Dr Mewish Faizan informed that bone marrow transplantation could treat thalassemia, A-plastic anemia and cancer.

The other members of medical team included Dr Saima Farhan, Dr Nasir Bukhari, Dr Arifa, Dr Mansoor Mazari, Dr Rukhsana and the nursing staff.