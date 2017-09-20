LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Committee Room of Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review arrangements for combating the menace.

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, MPA Lubna Faisal, Lord Mayor Lahore Col (r) Mubahar Javed, SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Secretaries, officers of relevant departments, DEAG convener Prof Faisal Masood, officers from Punjab Information Technology Board and Special Branch attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

Minister for SH&ME and Minister for P&SH will visit Rawalpindi on Wednesday to hold meetings with officers to ensure coordinated efforts for improving larva reporting and patients geo-tagging mechanism. A joint strategy would be evolved to control dengue in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Dr Farrukh Sultan gave briefing regarding dengue situation in the province. He informed that geo-tagging of larva and patients on PITB dashboard was properly carried out from Islamabad. He suggested vigorous surveillance to overcome the dengue in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Kh Salman Rafiq directed the departments concerned to enhance anti-dengue activities as the slight negligence could upset the situation.

He took notice of non-redressal of complaints and sore points reported by the Special Branch. He directed issuing displeasure letters to departments going slow in anti dengue activities. Kh Imran Nazir directed enhancing dengue related activities with the cooperation of elected local bodies’ representatives. He said that Chairmen of union councils and Lord Mayors would also be taken on board.