LAHORE - A delegation of German company engaged in energy sector worldwide called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed their interest in extending cooperation to Punjab in the sector.

The visiting team appreciated the CM for talking to them in German. He said loadshedding has been decreased as the government took speedy steps to overcome energy crisis while work on other such projects were being underway.

He counted his government feats and mentioned ongoing imagery projects.

“Gas based 3600 megawatt power plant has been completed in a record time and the Punjab government has decided to set up a new gas power plant of 1200 megawatt. Rs.168 billion has been saved in gas based projects. There is no such example of unprecedented savings in the history of the country,” Shehbaz said . He said his government wanted the German firm to extend cooperation in the field.

The German delegation said that they are willing to work with the Punjab in energy sector and added that Shehbaz and his whole team is working with passion and commitment.

The visitors were led by Senior Executive Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Mr Jean Claude while officials concerned also presend on the occasion.

Potable water

In a meeting through video link, the CM said clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and the Punjab government has chalked out a mega programme to ensure this public right.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to the programme of providing clean drinking water were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab Saaf Pani Companies are working in north and south and added that both the companies should work with close coordination. Both the companies should share their experiences and expertise with one another and this programme should be speedily implemented by following a unified strategy.

He said that monitoring is essential with regard to implementation of the concerned departments and warned that no leniency will be tolerated with regard to maintaining effective coordination among the concerned departments and agencies. There is no room for any mistake in this mega project. The relevant departments and agencies are required to give results as leniency would not work anymore. He said that people have to be saved from different diseases by providing them clean drinking water and they have to work as a team for the purpose. Chairmen and CEOs of Punjab Saaf Pani Companies of South and North, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries of concerned departments, and foreign experts participated in the meeting through video link.

Also, Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq called on the chief minister and discussed current political situation.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has always promoted the politics of norms and the elements involved in negative politics of mendacity and falsehood have been rejected by the people every time.

“The CPEC projects have laid the solid foundation of development and prosperity of the country and this CPEC has proved a real game-changer,” he said, adding Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity.

Selfless service

Separately in a meeting with MNA Raza Hayat Haraj, Shehbaz said Pakistan Muslim League-N has always served the masses selflessly.

“Development and prosperity of people is the pivot of the politics of the PML-N. During our term, midnight oil has been burnt for delivering public service,” he said, adding that the policy of composite development has been adopted for the progress of the province and special attention is given to the development of rural areas. Resources have been utilized for the development of backward and underdeveloped areas; while more funds have been given to southern Punjab with the ratio of its population. Many mega projects of education, healthcare and social development have been completed in southern Punjab, he added.