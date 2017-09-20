LAHORE - Punjab Govenror Malik Muhammad Rajwana on Tuesday telephoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf, who was in London to attend his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif. He discussed current political situation in the country and other important national issues during the call. According to a handout issued here, the governor said Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory in NA-120 by-polls was a proof of triumph of the democratice forces, resolution for political continuity in the country and people’s love for Nawaz Sharif. During the telephonic talk, Rajwana extended his earnest wishes for early recovery of MNA-elect Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.