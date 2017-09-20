Lahore - The mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Zhob and Mirpurkhas divisions.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm occurred in Mithi 04mm. Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained Turbat, Sh.Benazirabad, Lasbela 43xC, NoorpurThal, Bhakkar 42 xC, Hyderbad 42xC, Faisalabad 39xC, Multan, Peshawar, Lahore 38xC, Karachi 36xC, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad 35xC, Chitral, Dir 33xC, Gilgit 32xC, Quetta 29xC, Skardu 26xC and Murree 25xC.