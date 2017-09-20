Two killed on road

Two people including a seven-year-old boy were killed in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis, rescue workers said on Tuesday. The first road mishap took place outside Ali Garh College on the Multan Road in Manga Mandi when a trailer bumped into a van. As a result, the van driver died on the spot and two other men sustained multiple injuries. They were shifted to the Jinnah hospital in critical condition. The deceased driver was identified by police as Adul Razzaq, a resident of Chunian, district Kasur. The body was handed over to his family. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene but the police impounded the trailer and launched the investigations. In another accident, a seven-year-old boy was killed under a truck in the Chuhng police precincts. Resident of Nizampura, Muhammad Ramazan was playing in the street when a truck ran over him. The boy died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Man found dead at home

A 27-year-old university student was found shot dead at his house in Ghalib Market police area on Tuesday. The boy was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Investigators said they also seized an AK-47 assault rifle from the bedroom. The deceased was named by police as Nauman, a resident of Ikram Park. His family told the police that Nauman was present alone at home when other members of his family had left to attend a wedding party. “When they came back home, they saw the young man was lying in a pool of blood with bullet wound in his head. The family alerted the police,” a police officer said. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Man arrested for running illegal business

The FIA claimed to have recovered foreign currency from a local involved in Hundi Hawala business on Tuesday. A spokesman said an FIA team, comprising Abdul Qayyum, Nasir Awan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Shafqat Jabbar and Muhammad Marouf arrested Sanaullah of Malik Enterprises in Pir Mahal. The team also recovered Rs270,000, $100, Saudi Riyals 400, UAE Dirham 40 and prize bonds while the receipts/ledgers were also taken into custoday. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. –Staff Reporter

Rescuer-in-chief visits Health dept

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer called on Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir on Tuesday. P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The Rescue-1122 DG visited various wings of the department and appreciated new initiatives. Kh Imran Nazir said that the department would establish counters for Rescue-1122 ambulance service at THQ Hospitals. Four ambulances at DHQ Hospitals, two at THQ and one at each RHC would be available to facilitate the patients. Four-wheel drive vehicles would be provided for Cholistan area, Imran added. –Staff Reporter