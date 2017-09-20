LAHORE - City police officers on Tuesday discussed security strategy to guard mourning processions and gatherings during the upcoming month of Muharramul Haram.

It was decided in the meeting that the police would fully implement the standard operating procedure devised for the holy month. The law enforcement agency will also ensure close coordination with religious leaders and members of the District Peace Committee to maintain peace and harmony.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf chaired the meeting to review security arrangements for the holy month. SSP Athar Ismail, SP Security Ibadat Nisar, SP Headquarters Atif Nazeer and SP Anti-riot Unit Muhammad Naveed and all divisional SPs were also present on this occasion. DIG Haider Ashraf said that the police would utilize all available resources to ensure foolproof security in the provincial metropolis during Muharram-ul-Haram. The DIG also directed the field officers to step up security and combing operations across Lahore besides regular checking of tenants at rented accommodations including hotels and inns. The divisional SPs were directed to ensure proper visits of the procession routes in the respective areas in order to review security deployment. The police will use cameras, metal detectors, vintage-points, walkthrough gates and barriers during the security operations.

The police will work closely with the Punjab Safe City Authority to ensure security monitoring through maximum CCTVs installed in different part of the city as part of a high-tech surveillance project. Similarly, the police will carry out the flag march in the sensitive areas to promote a sense of security among citizens. On this occasion, SP Security Ibadat Nisar said that policewomen would be given security briefings before being deployed at the main gatherings and mourning processions. The Special Branch, an intelligence wing of the Punjab police, will assist the law enforcing agency during field operations.

action after oil tankers overturned on highway

The immediate response by the National Highways and Motorway police averted a possible disaster after two tanker trucks overturned on the national highways during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the motorways police on Tuesday said that the oil-tankers were carrying 40,000 and 25,000-litre petrol respectively. The accidents took place near Sadiqabad on the national highway. The first accident took place late Monday night when an oil tanker (No TLB-466) of the Pakistan State Oil carrying 40,000 liter petrol overturned near Taj Chowk, Sadiqabad. A few hours later, another oil tanker (No TTC-584) overturned near Muslim Chowk, Sadiqabad due to technical fault. The Motorway police patrolling mobile reached the scene immediately and cordoned off the whole area and diverted the traffic on the alternative routes. The petrol spilled onto the vast area along the main road.

DIG Motorway Police Mirza Faran Baig supervised all rescue operation until road clear. The affected track of national highway was closed for few hours while traffic was averted on alternative routes. Motorway Police communicated all relevant agencies for their immediate action, the spokesman said. He said that the drivers of oil tankers clearly violated the standard operating procedure.

There must be two drivers with the tanker truck, the officer said. The Motorway police have initiated legal proceeding against owners and drivers on the tankers.