LAHORE - Special students intending to get admission in PU will be exempted from fee (tuition fee, admission fee and registration fee), dues, (university and departmental dues) hostel room and hostel admission fee. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said that special students were part of society and needed special attention. “Special students are full of talent and the university will provide them maximum opportunities,” he added.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Sep-2017 here.
PU’s special offer for special students
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus