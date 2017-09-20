LAHORE - The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) met under the chairmanship of its president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to invite Iran and Yemen kabaddi teams to visit Pakistan to participate in the Asian Championship in Iran and to visit Sri Lanka at the invitation of its kabaddi federation whereas participation in Jakarta Kabaddi Tournament in 2018 was also approved.

The general council meeting was attended by office-bearers of Railway, Wapda, Police, Islamabad and Balochistan kabaddi federations including federation secretary Ch Sarwar Amir Nawaz, Nasir Mahmood, Badshah Gul, Khawaja Hassan Raza, Sultan Syed Ali Shah, Rasheed Butt, Tahir Waheed, Mujahid Parvaiz, Ramzan Ghumman, Major Faisal Hussain, Akhtar Abbas Khawaja, Adnan Sarwar, Faiza Kanwal and Beenish Amin.

Shujaat said that the federation would promote women kabaddi in collaboration with other countries. “The federation is active since its inception in 1968 to promote reformative activities in the society and will continue its mission.”

He said that the National Games are being held in November for which full preparations would be made and the best team would also be prepared for Chief of Air Staff Kabaddi Cup.

The general council meeting amended its constitution and approved creation of a new office of the PKF chairman for which proper election will be held. The meeting offered ‘fateha’ for Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and ‘Baba-e-Sports’ Ali Jan and also decided to hold Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed National Kabaddi Tournament in Gujrat every year.

