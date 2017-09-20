LAHORE - Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition against daughter of deposed PM Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for alleged anti-judiciary speeches.

Sadaruddin Ahmad, a citizen, filed the plea, contending that Maryam and Ahsan used “derogatory and contemptuous language against the courts after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court”.

“Maryam delivered numerous speeches against the judiciary during election campaign in NA-120,” he alleged, adding that the daughter of Nawaz accused the SC of hatching a conspiracy against the government. The petitioner added that Ahsan Iqbal also used contemptuous language at a press conference.

Calling the petition non-maintainable, the judge observed that if the SC had not taken any notice then how the high court could do so. The judge remarked that speeches in public gatherings could not harm the respect of the judiciary.