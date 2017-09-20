LAHORE - Members of All Pakistan Workers Confederation staged a demonstration against Rohingya genocide in Myanmar on Tuesday. Trade Union representatives and workers belonging to Railway, WAPOA / Electricity, Transport, Textile, Construction, Banking, Engineering, Chemical, PWD and Irrigation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, particpated in the protest.

In a meeting addressed by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed and All Pakistan Workers Confederation President Rubina Jamil, and others, the workers condemned barbaric killing of innocent Muslim minority in Myanmar and appealed to United Nation and justice loving nations to intervene and get Rohingya’spersecution stopped.

In a resolution, the Confederation appealed to all patriotic forces and the working class to strengthen their unity and struggle to establish an egalitarian society free from exploitation. –PR