LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the verdict of Panama case and said that another conspiracy of opponents failed just like sit-in and picketing plan went in vain and those who were against Pakistan's development and prosperity of its people faced disappointment.
He said the Pakistan Muslim Leauge ML-N government led by Nawaz Sharif will not only honour all its promises made to the people but also win 2018 elections with their support and complete development agenda.
