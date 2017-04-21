LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition against introduction of new uniform for Punjab police and imposed fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner for filing frivolous petition.

Mian Shabbir Ismail advocate had moved the petition and submitted that it was an irrational decision of the Punjab government to change the uniform rather than changing police culture. The petitioner had also challenged the tender given to Nishat Textile Mills for new uniforms for Punjab police.

He alleged that the government violated procurement rules by awarding tender to the said textile company.

He maintained that public money was wasted on uniform while reforms for police department were neglected. He prayed that tender for new police uniform be set aside.

However, the Punjab government opposed his argument saying that no rules were violated in giving tender for new uniform for police.

After hearing both sides, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order.

No violation in Saeed’s

detention, LHC told

No law was violated in issuance of detention orders against Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides, interior ministry told the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

During the proceedings, the ministry submitted a written reply and said that it issued these orders under section 11EE of Anti Terrorism Act 1997. It said Sub Section (1) of Section 11D of the ATA, 1997 empowered it to detain Hafiz Saeed and his aides.

Jamatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation was kept under observation on the basis of report sent by ministry of foreign affairs, it stated.

The ministry pleaded the court to dismiss the petition of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides challenging their detention. After examining the report, a division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan adjourned hearing of the petition until April 27.

Hafiz Saeed, Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid had challenged their detention through Advocate A.K Dogar.

PU EQUIVALENCE DEPT

ALLOWED FUNCTIONING

A division bench of the LHC temporarily allowed functioning of Punjab University’s equivalence department and suspended the order of the single bench.

The university had challenged the decision through an intra court appeal arguing that the single bench passed the impugned judgment beyond any justification. He said the university being governed by Punjab Higher Education Commission had the power to recognise degrees. He said the power of HEC-Federal to recognise the degrees was a case of different nature.

The counsel prayed to the bench to set aside the impugned decision and allow the equivalence department to function.

A division bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the appeal, stayed the judgment and temporarily allowed functioning of the dept. the court also issued notices to the parties and adjourned further hearing until April 24.

Previously, the single bench comprising Justice Atir Mahmood had declared illegal functioning of the equivalence department.