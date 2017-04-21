LAHORE: The Punjab AIDS Control Program organised Thursday a special session for epidemiologists, HIV/AIDS experts, molecular biologists/virologists and psychologists with renowned international consultant and researcher on HIV/AIDs, Prof Mobeen Rathore, at PACP Complex.

Prof Rathore is MD, Director and Associate Chair Department of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases, Center for HIV/AIDS Research, University of Florida, and is Director Community Engagement Research Program besides serving as diplomat on American Board of Pediatrics as well as American Board of Infectious Diseases.