LAHORE: The Punjab AIDS Control Program organised Thursday a special session for epidemiologists, HIV/AIDS experts, molecular biologists/virologists and psychologists with renowned international consultant and researcher on HIV/AIDs, Prof Mobeen Rathore, at PACP Complex.
Prof Rathore is MD, Director and Associate Chair Department of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases, Center for HIV/AIDS Research, University of Florida, and is Director Community Engagement Research Program besides serving as diplomat on American Board of Pediatrics as well as American Board of Infectious Diseases.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 21-Apr-2017 here.