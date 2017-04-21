LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has named its Anatomy department after late Prof Muhammad Tahir.

Prof Muhammad Tahir has been the head of UHS Anatomy department for last 11 years. He died on Wednesday at the age of 87, bringing to an end a prolific career as teacher, a researcher, and an administrator. His work in all these domains was distinguished by a highly original critical thinking and personal vision of morality and ethics.

A memorial service for Prof Muhammad Tahir was held at the university on Thursday which was attended by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, faculty members and students.

Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan planted a Banyan tree at Kala Shah Kaku Campus of the university in the memory of the deceased.

Prof Tahir was a graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore. He did his MBBS in 1952 with gold medal for standing first in the University. He taught in various national and international institutes. He did his PhD from London University. He had more than 50 research publications to his credit.