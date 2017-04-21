Today

Dare to Dream

Zulfi’s Art gallery cordially invites you to a group show titled “Dare to Dream” on Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm. Renewed painter SaeedAkhter will be chief guest at 912 R-1, Min Boulevard, Johar Town, Near Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The exhibition will continue till April 25, 2017.

Exhibition

A solo show exhibition of A.S rind starts at Ocean Art Gallery 170-F, Raja Center, Main Market, Gulberg-II.

TOMORROW

JootiShooti Exhibition

JootiShooti Exhibiting at Daachi Arts and Crafts Exhibition from April 22 to April 24 from 10 AM to 10 PM at Lahore Grande, 144 Mall Road, Off Zafar Ali Road.

In Coming Days

10th Vasakh Documentary Film Festival

The Vasakh Documentary film festival is an annual, international documentary shorts festival scheduled to take place on the 27th and 28th of March 2017 at Ali Auditorium Lahore. Entry will be free. Documentary short films on human rights and cultural heritage from Pakistan, India, Myanmar and U.S.A. The event will be organized by by Maati TV and Interactive Resource Centre on Apr 27 at 5 PM to Apr 28 at 8 PM at Ali Insitute of Education, Ferozpur Road.