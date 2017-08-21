LAHORE: Dr Azad Marshall has been entrusted the responsibilities of Bishop of Raiwind, Church of Pakistan.

He is duly elected as 3rd Bishop of Raiwind Diocese on retirement of Bishop Samuel Rovert Azariah. Bishop Dr Azad Marshall has been serving the Pastoral and Episcopal Ministry as Bishop of Gulf and President National Council of Churches in Pakistan. A large number of Christian Community’s Church leaders and notables of the city attended the enthronement Services of the Rt Rev Dr Azad Marshall as new Bishop of Raiwind Diocese. –PR