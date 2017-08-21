LAHORE: A free hepatitis screening camp was organised in P&D Society on Sunday. People in large numbers visited the camp. Free hepatitis tests were conducted and people were educated about the disease. Hepatitis is spreading in Pakistan very quickly. According to a research, every thirteenth Pakistani is suffering from Hepatitis C or B. Hepatitis C medicines for six months cost a patient Rs18,000 to Rs36,000 and three PCR tests, another Rs9,000, in as many months. Ordinary masses cannot afford this huge amount of treatment. The government has started a hepatitis control programme but it’s not so operational all over Punjab. –Staff Reporter

Citizens should play their role to control this disease.

People appreciated this step and requested the administration to organise these kinds of camps often.