LAHORE - A larger bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will take up contempt matter of Multan’s lawyers on Monday (today).

LHCBA (Multan) President Sher Zaman Qureshi and Syed Qaisar Raza Kazmi are facing charges of attacking courtroom of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan at Multan Bench, ripping off his nameplate and obstructing justice.

At previous three hearings, main contemnor Qureshi did not appear before the larger bench despite repeated notices issued to him. Once again, he is due before the bench today.

The incident took place on July 24 during proceedings of a case related to destruction of a building near Vehari Chowk. Chief Justice Shah took notice of the incident and withdrew judges from the Multan Bench. However, later, he restored functioning of the bench but summoned the contemnors. It was witnessed that whenever the bench resumed hearing of the matter a huge number of lawyers gathered outside the courtroom to show their strength and solidarity with their fellows facing contempt charges.

According to the sources, the security of the courts today have been given to Punjab Rangers in order to control any conflicting situation. On the other hand, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Aftab Bajwa appealed to lawyers not to influence court proceedings by holding protests and chanting slogans against the judges. He said the law should take its course and no one should obstruct the justice. He said being bar secretary he believed that no one should take law into his hand.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) had filed an application to a larger bench of the Lahore High Court, requesting it to refer the Multan lawyers contempt matter to a reconciliation committee constituted by the chief justice. Bar Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn moved the application for reconciliation between bench and the bar keeping in view the prevailing tension between the two sides.

A committee, consisting of Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali and Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi, was also constituted a few days ago to provide an opportunity to the bar to resolve the matter.

The LHC registrar office also wrote letters to Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council for resolution of the dispute. However, no one came forward from the bar to resolve the matter at that time.