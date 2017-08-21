LAHORE - The city administration has set up seven cattle markets in various areas of the provincial capital ahead of Eidul Azha.

On the other hand, animal traders have set up thousands of roadside sale points in the city and its suburbs. Traders from other cities, mainly from small towns and suburbs of Lahore, established roadside ‘sale points’ of sacrificial animals in the city other than cattle markets to sell their animals. Traders say this year prices of sacrificial animals are 10 to 15 percent higher than the last year because of multiple reasons.

Muhammad Ayub (27) from Fareed Town in Sahiwal has set up a small sale point near G1 Market in Johar Town. Explaining factors behind increase in prices of sacrificial animals, he said, “The cost of fodder and transportation makes the prices go up. It took me three days to reach Lahore because I could not afford a big vehicle to carry my animals.”

He said customers don’t usually look into these matters and they always come up with below average rates, ignoring the fact that sacrificial animals are being treated well and provided best fodder and treatment because they are ‘heavenly guests’.

Like Muhammad Ayub, his relative Muhammad Nauman came to Lahore with big dreams in his eyes to sell all his sacrificial animals at “good rates”. He said, “Police and city administration people keep us on our toes; they tell us to move to other place as we are not authorised to set up sale points in the city other than cattle markets. But this is how it works. With Eidul Azha just two weeks away, we have yet to sell our sacrificial animals,” Nauman said.

Cows, bullocks and buffalos are being seen at every roundabout of Johar Town, Shadman, Allama Iqbal Town, Wagah Town and Township.