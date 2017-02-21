LAHORE - Ex- Senator and former President of Lahore High Court Bar Association, Muhammad Kazim Khan who died on Monday morning at Faisal Town Lahore was laid to rest the same day in the evening.

People from all walks of life including politicians and lawyers attended his funeral prayer. Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Ch Manzoor, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Navid Ch, Munawar Anjum, Rana Farooq Hameed, Khalid Ranjha, Hamid Khan and Jehangir Jhoja were prominent among others.

Kazim Khan was elected Senator in 2009 on PPP ticket and also served as Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice. He also remained Vice-chairman of Punjab Bar Council. Meanwhile, President, PPP-P, Asif Ali Zardari in his condolence message expressed profound grief and sorrow over his death. Zardari said he was a true democrat who was in the forefront of struggle against dictatorship and rendered valuable sacrifices. He will be long remembered by his party colleagues for his services for the PPP, he said.

Asif Ali Zardari also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.