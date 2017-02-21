LAHORE: Patients and attendants left wards in panic while doctors and allied staff ran for safety as police conducted a mock security exercise yesterday at Jinnah Hospital without any prior intimation. Though the hospital administration was part of the exercise, it didn’t bother to take healthcare providers on board to keep serious patients out of trouble. Patients and their attendants in all wards including Emergency and Gynaecology reacted in a way they should have done in real situation, creating complete chaos in the second biggest healthcare facility in Lahore. As many as 12 patients and attendants sustained injuries as they fell while running outside. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff also run outside for safety. The attendants expressed anger over the episode, saying it was a huge injustice with serious patients. They believe that the situation could have taken life of serious patients. –Staff Reporter

Such exercises should be carried out but not without taking measures to ensure provision of uninterrupted healthcare facilities and safety of patients and doctors, they added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER