LAHORE - A communiqué was released at the end of the ninth annual three-day Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference held at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan, Lahore, under the auspices of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust, which has been remarkably successful in terms of its objectives and outcome.

Thousands of delegates from across the country and abroad participated in it. The conference has concluded after thorough deliberations over the issues challenging the country.

The participants expressed their resolve to turn Pakistan into a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state, strictly corresponding to the wishes and dreams of the founding fathers of the nation.

The participants of the conference got valuable guidance from the ideas and thoughts expressed by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar, honourable guests and distinguished academia.

After listening to the annual performance report presented by the Trust’s Secretary Shahid Rasheed, the participants vowed to ramp up their resolve to acquaint the entire nation, especially the new generations, with the struggle for independence, the Pakistan Movement, the two-nation theory and the thoughts and reflections of the heroes of the freedom movement. The participants appreciated the need for the continuity of the democratic process in the country. They realised that the blessings of democracy are only available through the perception of the prevailing circumstances in their true perspective, objective analysis of the confronting issues and the determination of the right direction of thought and action.

The participants were appealed to create awareness about the exalted aims and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan in their respective spheres of influence and convince the masses that the purpose of the Pakistan Movement under the Quaid-i-Azam’s leadership was to turn this state into a laboratory of Islam. The participants pinned their expectations on the political leadership to set aside their mutual differences and make a common cause with the government and the military leadership to annihilate terrorism, so that the sacrifices offered in the past and the present endeavours could bring about positive and far-reaching results.

The participants expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their demand for their inalienable right to self-determination. The people of Pakistan, political parties and the armed forces of Pakistan are on the same page in this regard. The NPT pledged to leave no stone unturned to transform the dear homeland into a state that truly corresponds to the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Several resolutions mirroring the national aspirations were moved and carried unanimously. In one of the resolutions, the participants expressed their vehement condemnation and indignation at the terrorist attacks at Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other places, praying for the salvation and elevation of the souls of the martyrs, offering their heart-felt condolences to the martyrs’ bereaved families.

In another resolution, the participants called for a ban on the Indian movies being shown at the Pakistani cinemas in order to protect the new generation from the deadly effects of the promiscuous Hindu civilization and culture.

Condemning the Indian atrocities in the India-occupied Kashmir in another resolution, the participants observed that the freedom movement in Kashmir has gathered momentum after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani and is rapidly advancing towards its logical end. They appealed to the international community to pressurise India to agree to solve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions. Condemning the construction of dams by India on the rivers flowing into Pakistan, the participants demanded of the Government to devise ways and means to curb the Indian water aggression before the fertile land of the country turns barren.

In yet another resolution, the participants called for the inclusion of the ideology of Pakistan in the curriculum at every level. The life and achievements of the dignitaries of the world of Islam and the Pakistan Movement veterans should be made part of the curriculum to motivate the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.

The participants noted with satisfaction that the Baloch people are extremely patriotic and ready to render any sacrifice for the sake of their dear homeland. The Indian propaganda in this regard was totally baseless. In still another resolution, the participants drew the attention of the government towards the promotion of the technical education in order to provide skilled manpower to ramp up industrial development.

In another resolution, the participants demanded of the government to take practical steps to enforce a uniform curriculum, which is the pre-requisite for the task of nation-building, as it creates national solidarity and harmony.

In another resolution, the participant’s vehemently condemned the newly elected American President Donald Trump’s attempt to associate terrorism with Islam. Islam is the religion of peace and harmony, they observed. Barring the travelers from seven Islamic countries to enter America is a gross violation of international rules and regulations.

In another resolution, the participants called for the provision of the best possible educational facilities for women in urban as well as rural areas, as they constitute more than half of the population.

The participants expressed their satisfaction over the positive results achieved by the Zarb-i-Azb operation. They lauded the stance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to leave no stone unturned to eliminate the terrorists as well as their facilitators.