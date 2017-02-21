LAHORE - PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has appointed Ajmal Khan Wazir the chief organiser of the party for KP and Fata, dissolving party organisation in areas.

Addressing a meeting in connection of party’s reorganisation here yesterday, he said people of Fata were loyal to Pakistan hence it was responsibility of the government to address their sense of deprivation. The meeting was attended by PML-Q general secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema and other leaders. The former prime minister gave task to the new chief organiser to spend full energy for bringing important people of the areas into the party. On the other side, senior leader of PML-Q Ch Pervaiz Elahi demanded Rangers be given full power in Punjab as it had in Karachi. “If the rulers don’t have intention to defame Rangers, it must be fully empowered to operate against terrorism in Punjab without any discrimination,” said Punjab’s former CM while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

He said it will bring no fruit in fight against terrorism if Rangers be allowed to operate only in four or five districts of the province. Expressing concerns over poor law and order condition in the biggest province and other parts of Pakistan, he said hundreds died in various terror incidents occurred in first two months of 2017. Similarly, he said around 1,100 people lost their lives in 625 terror related incidents of 2015 and 900 died in different attacks held in 2016.

To a question, he said that establishing of the military courts was being delayed because of the bad intention of the rulers but hopefully this matter will be settled soon, he added.

Replying to another question about PSL Final, he said that despite 9/11, number of foreign cricket teams including India undertook successful tours during PML-Q tenure but the present government failed to bring back cricket in Pakistan. Had attackers of Sri Lankan team arrested and sentenced, the international cricket could have been backed in Pakistan, he said. He however congratulated Army Chief for ensuring PSL final in Lahore by removing security issues to players.

Ch Pervaiz criticised Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif “for not improving health and education sectors rather wasting billions of rupees on useless projects.”