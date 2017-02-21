LAHORE - Taking strict notice of irregularities in the land and properties of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL), Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has dissolved the Board and suspended its chairman and other members with immediate effect.

The CM was presiding over a meeting yesterday wherein the Anti-Corruption DG presented preliminary report regarding irregularities in the affairs of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation and Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that anti-corruption department should take action as per law against the persons who committed irregularities and register FIR against them while meeting legal demands. He ordered complete audit of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation and said that immediate audit should be started by selecting the best firm in this regard.

“A new board of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation should be constituted and immediately reorganised,” the CM ordered. As legal demands were set aside for selling precious land of the board, Shehbaz said that investigation against the responsible people should be completed at the earliest as selling property without process of auctioning is also illegal.

He also directed the authorities to take action against the responsible of irregularities in the allotment of plots to low income families in Quaidabad, district Khushab.

He said that Anti-Corruption Department should present its report after conducting audit of all the schemes in the province.Those violating policy of transparency have no right to remain on their posts,” he added. Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, chief secretary, chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, secretaries of Law and Housing Cooperative, and other officials were present on the occasion.

SAAF PANI YET TO CATCH PACE

In a separate meeting which reviewed feasibility studies, models and other matters of Saaf Pani Programme, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that provision of clean drinking water to the people is top priority of the government and this public welfare programme is directly related to human health.

“A lot of time has already been wasted with regard to implementation of the programme; however, now it will be forwarded speedily,” the CM added and directed the authorities to present final plan regarding launching of Saaf Pani Programme in 37 tehsils within one week. He further said that decisions will have to be taken in right direction and implement immediately for carrying out rapid work on the programme as there is no room for delay of even a single moment in this regard.

PLANS FOR NEW PARKING PLAZAS

Meanwhile, the chief minister reviewed the steps being taken for improving parking facilities in big cities including Lahore. Proposals regarding setting up of new bus terminals in Lahore were also considered.

Addressing a meeting attended provincial minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Communications and Works secretary, commissioner, Transport secretary, Lord Mayor Mubashir Javaid, Lahore Development Authority DG, Shehbaz Sharif said that improving parking system is responsibility of concerned departments.

“Best parking will help smooth flow of traffic,” Shehbaz said, directing that the programme of construction of new parking plazas should be implemented at the earliest.

He further said that parking problem could also be resolved through mechanical parking machines. “Necessary matters should be settled immediately for the establishment of modern bus terminals at Shahdra and Thokar Niaz Baig. These bus terminals should be state of the art,” he directed.