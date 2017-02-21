LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said there is no other book better than the Holy Quran and if we take guidance from the Holy Book, we can rule the world.

He was addressing the 125th Convocation of Punjab University at Faisal Auditorium here yesterday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin, PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, deans of various faculties, members of Syndicate, heads of institutions, faculty members, people from various walks of life and a large number of degree and medal holders were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the minister congratulated the degree holders and medal winners and said that the country was progressing due to the policies adopted by the government. “A few elements want to spread terror in country but we are facing them without any fear and we will completely defeat them in war on terror,” Gillani said, adding that the government was taking initiatives to bring five universities of Punjab in QS ranking with special focus on PU.

The minister said that he believed in the leadership of PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir and his policies would bring PU in the top 500 universities of the world. He further said that it was indicated in the World Economic Forum that Pakistan was eight points better than India in development.

“Pakistani nation is far better than European nations and our people should work for their own country rather than seeking nationality of other countries because they would still be considered aliens. We must serve our country with the passion of patriotism,” Gillani urged.

He also stressed the need of a medical college and a 400-beded teaching hospital at Punjab University. He announced that 10 buses would be provided to Punjab University on the demand of university administration and assured his full support for construction of five hostels and flats for teachers and employees at PU. In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that it was his top priority to bring PU amongst top 500 universities of the world. He said that he wanted to establish culture of quality research at campus and central point of his policy was merit.

Prof Zafar said that he believed in devolution of power so he was empowering deans and heads of institutions. “I believe in authority with accountability,” the VC added. He informed that he was introducing a digital campus management system replacing obsolete existing system while one-window cell was also being set up at Department of Examinations. “Our youth is full of potential and there is need to polish their talent.”

Dr Zafar congratulated the participants on achieving their degrees and medals. On the occasion, PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan announced that contract lectureship would be offered to the students who would get gold medals in their master’s after completion of their MPhil and this policy had been revived after 35 years.

Later, Raza Ali Gillani distributed degrees and medals among the distinguished students. At the Punjab University’s 125th Convocation, 126 PhD, 738 MPhil/MS, 238 Master’s, 178 undergraduate degrees and 174 medals were distributed among students. As many as 80 medals were distributed among undergraduate students while 94 medals were distributed among Master’s students. A total of 1454 degrees, medals and prizes were distributed in the convocation.

The convocation attracted special attention of all the participants due to exclusive distinctions. Park Kyo Soun, a Korean student, obtained her PhD degree in History, while an Iranian student obtained her PhD degree in Biological Sciences. Also, a blind student Muhammad Ahmad got gold medal in his master’s degree in Pakistan studies.