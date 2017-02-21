LAHORE - Seven children were wounded critically when a gas-cylinder exploded during a birthday party at a house in the Defence Housing Authority yesterday, according to rescue workers.

The kids were shifted to a nearby hospital on private cars by frightened parents, an official said.

All the victims were shifted to the hospital before the rescue workers reached the spot. A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation identified the victims as Sonia, Robina, Sadia, Kishwar, Samina, Maria and Arslan. A birthday party, with many children as guests, was taking place at a house located near Wateen Chowk in DHA-Phase VI on Monday evening when a gas cylinder exploded there, all a of sudden. A police source claimed that the children received burn injuries as balloons caught fire. The police also reached the spot after the incident. Further investigations were underway.

TWO KILLED ON ROAD

Two young motorcyclists died in road mishaps in different parts of the provincial metropolis yesterday, police and rescue workers said. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families.

Rescue workers said that a 22-year-old man died when his motorcyclist smashed into the fence of metro-bus service in Ichhra police precincts. The deceased was identified as Jahangir, an electrician by profession and a resident of Baba Azam Chowk, Ichhra.

The man sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot, police said. The cause of the road accident was said to be overspeeding.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy died when a tractor-trolley bumped into his motorcycle in Baghbanpura area. The victim was identified by police as Sagheer Ahmed, a resident of Iqbal Colony. The driver managed to escape from the scene while the police impounded the tractor-trolley.

The police were investigating the accident. A case was also registered with Baghbanpura police against the driver on the complaint of Naveed, a brother of the deceased.