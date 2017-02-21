LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that the government was establishing new hospitals in different districts to reduce workload on tertiary care hospitals in Lahore. Speaking at a ceremony to hand over 10 new dialysis machines to dialysis unit of Shahdara Teaching Hospital yesterday, he said that bed capacity of various hospitals has been increased during the last three years.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Fakhar Imam, Malik Riaz MNA, MS Govt Shahdra Hospital Dr Pervaiz Imtiaz, President Patients Welfare Society Malik Tariq, hospital staff and political workers were also present. Kh Salman Rafiq said that Shahdra Hospital would be made a model institution by providing latest facilities and equipment.

He said that government has established half a dozen tehsil level hospitals and upgraded tertiary hospitals.

He said that new hospitals of 500 beds were under construction in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan which would be completed in a year.

He said that a 500 beds hospital costs Rs4 to Rs5 billion. He said that government was moving forward with a strategy to establish hospitals in other cities for providing treatment facilities to the people at local level. He said that government was also signing MoUs with the hospitals attached to the private medical colleges for addressing the issue of unavailability of beds.

Kh Imran Nazir said that efforts have been made to provide best facilities at the Hospital so that people may not need to go to Lahore in search of healthcare. He said that hospital would be upgraded with the passage of time and more specialties would be introduced.

Malik Riaz said that a large number of patients from Narowal, Muridke, Gujranwala, Shakargarh and other adjoining areas would also benefit from this hospital.

Dr Pervaiz Imtiaz said that turnover of patients has increased manifold due to the provision of latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. He informed that dialysis unit has specialists of urology and nephrology. He informed that previously 14 dialysis machines were installed in the unit while another 10 have been included with the help of philanthropists.