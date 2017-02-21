LAHORE - Judges of three districts informed the Lahore High Court yesterday that all three sugar mills owned by Sharif family have not been found violating the Supreme Court’s orders which restricted their relocation to new places.

The sessions judges of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan submitted their reports before a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, which had earlier asked them to seal Chaudhry Sugar Mills in Rahim Yar Khan, Ittefaq Sugar Mills in Bahawalpur, and Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills in Muzaffargarh.

During the proceedings, some farmers told the bench that Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills did not clear their dues against the sugar canes they had sold some years ago.

The CJ asked the famers to avail the available remedy for recovery of their amounts. However, one of the farmers said that his cases were lying pending before the courts.

At this, CJ Shah asked him to share serial number of petitions with his staff and their cases would be taken up within couple of days. The court adjourned further hearing for today.

On Feb 14, 2017, a division bench had ordered three sessions judges to seal three sugar mills owned by Sharif family if these were still functioning in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

The Supreme Court had on Feb 9 barred the mills from operating and remanded the case to the LHC for execution of the order on a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The petitioner had alleged that the Sharif family wanted to establish new mills under the garb of shifting their old mills which was illegal and banned under the relevant policy.