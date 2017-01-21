LAHORE - Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association and Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum held a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club yesterday to protest against registration of drugs on brand and not generic names.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with the demand of registration of drugs on generic name, the participants chanted slogans against Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Aslam Afghani. They appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo Moto notice of blatant violation of DRAP Act and direct registration of drugs on generic names. They said that implementation of relevant clauses of DRAP Act would help decreasing prices of medicines by 5-10 times.

Addressing the participants, President Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum Noor Muhammad Mahar said that issuance of registration certificates of medicines with brand names was unlawful. As per the law, he said, single ingredient medicines must be given generic names as it would help ending monopoly of big companies and reduce the medicine prices. He said that DRAP has registered stents without fixing price in violation of section 12 of Drugs Act 1976.

“Stents are being imported at Rs5000 per piece and sold at Rs125000. He alleged that CEO DRAP Aslam Afghani has registered substandard stents of own company i.e. Otsuka.

General Secretary PYPA Dr Haroon Yousaf said that DRAP must re-issue all the registration letters of 70000 medicines with generic names. He said that medicines must be prescribed with generic names. “There is almost 1000 percent price difference in different brands with same generic medicines”, he said. Joint Secretary PYPA Dr Hina Shaukat said that it was misuse and abuse of official powers. She gave example that hepatitis medicine sofosbuvir was purchased by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rs48 per tablet. But DRAP issued registration letter with brand name at Rs55000 for 28 tablets.