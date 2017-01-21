LAHORE: Quran Khawani and dua will be held to mark 18th death anniversary of Akhbar Farosh Union lifetime president Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmed tomorrow (Sunday) at 4pm at Akhbar Market, 1-Mayo Hospital Road, Lahore. Dua will be held at 5pm. Akhbar Farosh Union Lahore president Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed, General Secretary Muhammad Ilyas and others will also be present on the occasion.