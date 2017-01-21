LAHORE - Representing Christians before the Lahore High Court bench, Federal Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael yesterday said that altering the divine law for the sake of fundamental rights was tantamount to violating religious principles.

Attending proceedings of a case seeking change in Section 10 of Christian Divorce Act, 1869, the minister told LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah that divine law were not supposed to be changed for the sake of fundamental rights.

Michael had appeared before the bench to record his view in part of Pakistan's Christian community. In the court room, he recited relevant verses from Bible saying that heavenly laws could not be a subjected to change.

He underscored that the Bible clearly described the procedure for divorce of a Christian couple. He said it was being stated before the court after thorough consultation with church leaders and scholars.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the court was not supposed to interpret Bible or the Old Testament but to implement the Constitution, which says “Right to practice religion is available to every citizen based on his conscience.”

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu also supported the views presented by the federal minister. Bishops from different sects were also present in the court.

Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz MPA, Mary Gill also spoke about the case and told that court that Divorce Act was discriminatory in nature, adding that Constitution provided equal rights to men and women. Talking about impugned law's implications, she stated that conservation of Christian women were being forced to quit Christianity due to the divorce law.

Earlier, petitioner’s counsel Sheraz Zaka argued that section 10 of Divorce Act 1869 provided only one ground to a man to divorce his wife and that is imputing the charge of adultery as well as to prove it. He said the ground for the dissolution of marriage was against the dignity of a woman. After hearing the opinion of the Christian representatives, the chief justice reserved verdict in the case.

NOTICE TO ECP

Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while hearing a petition challenging eligibility chairman District Council Narowal, son of Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Justice Waheed was hearing a petition filed by Barrister Adeel. The petitioner had challenged eligibility of Iqbal's son, Ahmed Iqbal, who was elected chairman District Council Narowal unopposed.

After hearing arguments from the petitioner, the bench issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan and adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner stated that Ahmad Iqbal, was shifted to an urban area from rural after issuance of the election schedule.

He had challenged the transfer submitting that shifting of vote after the issuance of the schedule was a clear violation of election laws. He prayed the court to disqualify the respondent to hold the office of the chairman.

DISMISSED

Justice Jawad Hassan of Lahore High Court dismissed a petition challenging suspension of Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal from services following the tragic event in which a female patient had died on the floor of Jinnah Hospital without medical aid.

Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal had filed the petition through which he had challenged his suspension from service. He was suspended from service for his alleged negligence which led to the dearth of female patient.

Government counsel, an assistant advocate general argued Iqbal was suspended under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act of 2006. He said the petitioner could not approach the high court against his suspension before availing other remedies available in the law under the law.

The judge dismissed the petition after hearing arguments from government’s counsel.