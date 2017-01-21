LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved risk allowance of Rs9,000 per month for nurses. Nurses will get Rs4,000 from January 2017 and Rs9,000 from July 2017.

A delegation of young nurses association called on Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah for paying gratitude.

Shah claimed that the department was revising the yardstick for the bed, doctor and nurses ratio that would also enhance the posts of healthcare providers.

MINISTER VISITS HOSPITAL

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, yesterday.

Taking notice of closure of patient’s counters at OPD before the closing time, he directed disciplinary action against responsible doctors and paramedics. He also directed issuance of notice to contractor for heaps of garbage in the parking area.

The minister also expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness and unhygienic condition at canteen.

He also showed displeasure on working of the pharmacy and directed probe in supply of medicines to the patients and its consumption.