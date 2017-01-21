LAHORE - FIA yesterday arrested three accused allegedly involved in human smuggling, said spokesman for the agency.

He said that two land route agents and one general accused were arrested from different parts of the Punjab. Those arrested included Nazir resident of Sialkot in case FIR No 31/17 who was a Land Rout Agent (LRA). Ghulam Qamer resident of Mandi Bahauddin in case No-971/16 (LRA) and Abdul Ghafar resident of Hafizabad was arrested in FIR No-41/17 who was a general accused. All of them used to send innocent people to different countries and minted money from them. Further investigations are underway.