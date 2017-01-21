LAHORE - A police sub-inspector who died while fighting criminals in Kasur district late Thursday night was laid to rest at a local graveyard Friday afternoon.

Khalid Mahmood, in-charge investigation at Kahna police station, was shot dead during armed encounter with most wanted criminals in Kasur. A police party headed by Khalid Mahmood raided a hideout in Ali Garden as they received information that some proclaimed offenders were hiding there.

The funeral prayers for the deceased police officer were held at the Lahore’s Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh yesterday. Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Lahore CCPO Amin Wains, and DIG Haider Ashraf also attended the funeral prayers besides several other officers. On this occasion, provincial police chief, Mushtaq Sukhera, paid rich tributes to the officer who died while fighting criminals. The IGP said that the sacrifices of policemen would not go waste and the martyred police would always be remembered with great respect. He said that it is the duty of the Punjab police to protect the lives and properties of the people. The police chief also met with family members of the deceased and expressed his sorrow of grief over the death. He assured the family that the police department would do everything possible for the welfare of the children of the martyred.

Meanwhile, a group of smart officers presented salute to the martyred officer in traditional manners. Father of four, Khalid Mahmood, had joined the police service as Constable in 1983. Presently, he was serving as head of the investigation wing at the Kahna police station.

The deceased was later laid to rest at a local graveyard amid tears and prayers.