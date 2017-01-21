LAHORE - An exhibition of calligraphy titled ‘Jewels of Calligraphy’ featuring 30 artworks of renowned calligrapher Asghar Ali kicked off at Ejaz Art Gallery yesterday.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of artists, art lovers and general viewers whereas, many prominent art critics included Prof Saeed Akhar, Prof Bashir Ahmed, Amjad Butt, Ajab Khan, Mariam Hanif, Amjad Naeem, Ashraf Hira, Munwar Islam, M Saddique, K Mehmood.

Asghar Ali composed his calligraphy on the canvas very boldly using oil painting. The artist employs the technique of using gold color, intricately which shows the balance in his compositions, he gives the Valiums to the letters of Quran and successfully executes three dimensionality and movement on the surface.

“Quran has led calligraphy to become one of the major forms of artistic expression in Muslim cultures and calligraphy is highly venerated, most works follows examples set by established calligraphers, with the exception of secular or contemporary works,” said Ali.

He added, “I believe that my journey from an ordinary painter to an established Islamic calligrapher had only made possible by the divine guidance and the heavenly favor. I happened to spend eight years in Madina where I had the most precious opportunity to work in the Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) as a painter. Those glorious years, undoubtedly are unforgettable period of my life. The art of calligraphy is sure a divine blessing on me. When I stand in front of a canvas, ideas start flashing in my mind. Calligraphy has become my passion. I wish to see every home and work place adorned with an art piece of my calligraphy which depicts nothing but the message of Allah Almighty.”

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (Consul General of Pakistan in Toronto) said, “I was first introduced to Asghar Ali when I was organising a group exhibition on calligraphy, Allama Bin Qalam in Jeddah in 2011. Allama Bin Qalam was the first in the series of exhibition on Pakistani artists which I had the opportunity to curate during my tenure in Jeddah as Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) as well as deputy consul general at consulate general.

Asghar Ali is gifted with rare human and artistic qualities. Humble and cooperative in character and vigorous in mind, his understanding of colours is extraordinary which he so skillfully employs in the service of sacred art, he added.